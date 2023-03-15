trending:

Nancy Pelosi pens guest commentary on Pope Francis 10 year anniversary

by Grace Yarrow - 03/15/23 3:18 PM ET
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) leaves a bipartisan meeting with the Congressional Budget Office to discuss their numbers regarding the national debt on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) penned a guest column on Wednesday thanking Pope Francis for his work, marking his 10th anniversary as the head of the Catholic church. 

Calling Pope Francis a “pope for the people,” the former House Speaker referenced his 2015 speech in front of Congress, during which Francis called on lawmakers to prioritize the needs of those most vulnerable.

“Standing at the heart of our democracy, and speaking with beauty and moral force, he reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and persecution — in our nation and in the world,” Pelosi wrote in the column for the National Catholic Reporter. 

“Writing with crystal clarity and urgency, he called on all of us — governments, industries and individuals — to honor our shared responsibility to care for our common home.” 

Pelosi met with Francis in 2022, receiving Communion at the Vatican after she was barred from doing so by her home archbishop in San Francisco because of her stance supporting abortion rights. 
The former Speaker has spoken openly about her faith, referring to herself as a “devout Catholic” when she stepped down from her role as House Speaker in November.

