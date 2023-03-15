trending:

House

Steube says his doctor cleared him to fly, will return to DC this month

by Mychael Schnell - 03/15/23 5:28 PM ET
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is seen during the fourth ballot for Speaker on the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) will return to Washington, D.C., later this month after he sustained several injuries falling from a 25-foot ladder in January.

“I’m happy to report my doctor has cleared me to fly. I am looking forward to returning to D.C. later this month!” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Steube fell 25 feet off a ladder on his property in Sarasota, Fla., on Jan. 18, leaving him with a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck. The congressman’s hospital stay included a night in the ICU before he returned home on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 23, Steube wrote on Twitter that he would “be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks,” but added that he was “carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible.” He also said his D.C. and district staff were “readily available” to help his constituents.

“I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!” he said at the time.

Steube invited the man who called 911 following his fall to be his guest at February’s State of the Union, calling him “the epitome of a Good Samaritan.”

Despite recovering from his injuries in Florida, Steube introduced a bill last week that would allow congressional employees who legally own firearms to carry them to and from House buildings for “self-protection,” then “safely store” them in lockers while at work. The measure is titled the “Safe Storage Lockers for House Office Buildings Act.”

“Violent crime has skyrocketed across the country, enabled by disastrous soft-on-crime Democrat policies. Sadly, our nation’s capital is regressing to total lawlessness and violent chaos. Today, I’m introducing legislation to ensure Congressional employees have the right to defend themselves in crime-ridden D.C.,” the congressman said in a statement.

“My bill is simple: any employee who is lawfully permitted to carry a firearm, stun gun, or self-defense spray will be able to bring those weapons on their commute to a House Office Building and safely store the weapon until they are ready to depart the building,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

