trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Oversight panel invites DC officials to testify on crime, city management

by Mychael Schnell - 03/16/23 11:50 AM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 03/16/23 11:50 AM ET
House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has invited Washington, D.C., officials to testify at a hearing later this month that will “address general oversight of the District of Columbia, including crime, safety, and city management.”

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the committee, sent letters to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen, D.C. Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton and D.C. Chief Financial Officer Glen Lee on Wednesday, asking that they appear at a hearing on March 29 at 10 a.m.

The requests came one week after the Senate — in a bipartisan fashion — approved a resolution to block D.C.’s revised criminal code, sending the measure to President Biden, who said he would sign it. The House passed the measure in February.

It marks the first time in more than 30 years that Congress and the White House blocked a bill passed by the D.C. Council.

“Congress has sent a clear message to the D.C. Council: it’s time to make our nation’s capital safe again,” Comer said in a statement. “All Americans should feel safe in their capital city, but radical left-wing policies have led to a crime crisis and rampant homelessness.”

“As the committee with jurisdiction over the District of Columbia, the Oversight Committee has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight of the policies that have plagued our capital city,” he added.

The Daily Caller first reported on the requests.

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a revised criminal code in January, but Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) vetoed it. The council then overrode the veto, 12-1.

The code would, among other tenets, eliminate most mandatory sentences and lower penalties for some violent offenses, including carjackings and robberies. Additionally, it would expand the requirement for jury trials in most misdemeanor cases.

The Biden administration last month, ahead of the House vote, issued a Statement of Administration Policy that said it opposed the disapproval resolution, leading House Democrats to believe that they were siding with the White House if they voted against the measure. Only 31 House Democrats ended up voting for the measure.

But earlier this month, Biden said he would sign the measure if it landed on his desk, infuriating House Democrats who felt blindsided by his decision.

Critics of the criminal code argued that it was soft on crime. In a tweet announcing his position, Biden said he did not support “some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections — such as lowering penalties for carjackings.”

Since taking the gavel of the Oversight Committee in January, Comer has launched investigations on a number of topics: zeroing in on Hunter Biden, the president’s son, the situation at the southern border and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags Hunter Biden James Comer Muriel Bowser

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  3. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  4. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  5. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  6. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  7. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  8. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  9. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  10. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  11. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  12. Senators temper outrage over Russian jet provocations to avoid escalation
  13. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  14. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  15. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  16. Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate ...
  17. US, Russia on the hunt for downed drone
  18. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video