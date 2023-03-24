trending:

House

Santos introduces bill stopping aid to anti-LGBTQ countries

by Nick Robertson - 03/24/23 12:59 PM ET
George Santos
FILE — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran’s claim that Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal’s care, according to a published report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) introduced a bill Friday that would prevent federal aid from going to countries that have laws that discriminate against women or criminalize LGBTQ people.

“Discrimination against both women and the LGBTQ community is unacceptable,” Santos said in a statement. “My bill will send a clear message that the United States will not offer federal aid to countries found to be violating the rights of individuals based on sexual orientation.” 

“We as a nation have a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.”

The Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023 would require the State Department to assess a country’s human rights record before providing federal aid. Countries found violating the rights of LGBTQ people or women would be ineligible from federal aid.

Santos, who was elected in 2022, is the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican to be elected in the House. 

Since his election to Congress, Santos has faced a series of revelations that he fabricated parts of his background as well as allegations of fraud.

