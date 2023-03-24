trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos, Brazilian prosecutors agree to deal in fraud case

by Julia Shapero - 03/24/23 1:14 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/24/23 1:14 PM ET
George Santos
FILE – Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has reached a deal with Brazilian prosecutors to resolve a 15-year-old fraud case, according to CNN.

As part of the agreement, Santos will formally confess to defrauding a Rio de Janeiro clerk of $1,300 in clothes and shoes in 2008 and pay damages to the victim, CNN reported. 

Brazilian prosecutors reopened the case in January, about a decade after the case was archived because authorities were unable to locate Santos.

The deal would resolve one of the many investigations facing the embattled freshman lawmaker, who has previously admitted to lying about his background on the 2022 campaign trail and has faced scrutiny over his personal and campaign finances.

Santos’s former roommate, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, levied the most recent allegations against the congressman, claiming earlier this month that he orchestrated a credit card skimming operation to steal information from ATMs and credit cards. Santos has denied that he participated in any “criminal activity” when asked about the accusations.

The New York Republican also faces investigations by the House Ethics Committee, the Nassau County district attorney, the New York state attorney general, the Queens district attorney, and reportedly the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, over a wide variety of allegations.

Tags Brazil Eastern District of New York George Santos George Santos Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha House Ethics Committee Nassau County District Attorney NYS Attorney General Queens District Attorney Rio de Janeiro Santos fraud case

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  5. Meadows, numerous Trump aides, ordered to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  6. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  7. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  8. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  9. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  10. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  11. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  12. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  13. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  14. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  15. Florida principal resigns after parents complain about Michelangelo’s ...
  16. Joe Rogan on possible Trump hush money indictment: ‘Didn’t Clinton do ...
  17. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  18. Cruz proposes constitutional amendment to stop Supreme Court-packing
Load more

Video

See all Video