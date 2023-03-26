Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than Jan. 6

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said former President Trump’s rhetoric regarding his possible indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is “more overt and blatant” than his language leading up to Jan. 6.

“Well, I think it’s a concern, the rhetoric that he’s using today is not dissimilar to the type of rhetoric he used prior to January 6. In fact, in some ways, it’s more overt and blatant than the events leading up to January 6,” Lofgren told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday.

Lofgren, who served on the Jan. 6 House select committee, noted that Trump posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to Bragg as an example of the violent rhetoric. Trump also predicted “potential death & destruction” if he is indicted.

“This is cause for concern,” Lofgren said. “We know that certainly not all of his followers are inclined to take up arms, but there’s enough of them who are willing to do battle in his behalf that someone could get killed. And people were killed, obviously, on January 6.”

A Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump for his involvement in a hush-money payment made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover-up an alleged affair.

Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, on Sunday said Trump’s post attacking Bragg was “ill-advised,” but noted he is “not a Trump PR person.”

Since the Jan. 6 riot, Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the violence carried out by his supporters, and has continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

At his first official campaign event in Texas over the weekend, Trump played a version of the “Star Spangled Banner” sung by jailed Jan. 6 rioters.

Asked what she thought about that selection, Lofgren said the former president was “elevating” the violence, adding she is “worried” that her Republican counterparts are not speaking up enough about his rhetoric and actions.

“These were individuals who viciously attacked police officers in the assault on the Capitol. That’s not patriotism and that he would elevate them as admirable, I think tells you a lot about where the ex-president is in terms of honoring and encouraging violence,” she said.