trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrats eye plan to force vote on gun reforms over GOP opposition

by Mike Lillis - 03/28/23 10:59 AM ET
by Mike Lillis - 03/28/23 10:59 AM ET
Spanberger
AP/Alex Brandon
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks before President Joe Biden talks about prescription drug costs at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College – Culpeper Campus, Feb. 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Va.

House Democrats are pushing to force votes on tougher gun laws in the wake of Monday’s deadly shooting at a Tennessee elementary school, eyeing a procedural gambit that would bring the legislation to the floor despite the opposition of Republican leaders.

At a closed-door meeting of the Democratic Caucus Tuesday morning in the Capitol, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D), a Virginia moderate, suggested Democrats should launch a discharge petition, which would force the reforms to the floor with the support of a simple House majority.

It’s unclear what changes Democrats might seek, and Spanberger did not promote specific proposals in the Caucus meeting. But she has supported a number of reforms in the past — including bills to expand background checks, ban assault weapons, limit magazine capacity, raise the age for firearm ownership, and adopt tougher gun storage requirements — and a spokesman said each of those proposals should be on the table as Democrats fight for tougher laws following the Nashville rampage.  

The petition could arrive as early as this week, according to several Democrats, in order to tap into the outrage surrounding the latest school shooting before the House recesses Thursday for the two-week Easter break.

Still, while all sides have condemned the violence, there is virtually no appetite among Republicans to move tougher gun laws, particularly after Congress enacted a package of reforms in the last Congress. And GOP lawmakers were quick to push back this week against new restrictions, saying they would only punish law-abiding gun owners.

“If people are evil, they’re going to do evil things,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who represents Knoxville. “It’s unfortunate.”

Given the Republicans’ slim House majority, Democrats would need the support of only five GOP lawmakers on their discharge petition to force bills to the floor. But even staunch gun reform advocates say that, in the current political environment, there’s little chance the petition would hit its mark.

“Pretty hard to count to five in that group; I can count to two or three,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.).

“Lots of interest, lots of emotion,” she added. “But the math is a problem in this House.”

Tags Abigail Spanberger Jared Huffman Tim Burchett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  2. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  3. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  4. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  5. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  6. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  7. Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the ...
  8. McCarthy warns of ‘dire ramifications’ over Biden debt limit negotiation ...
  9. Democrats eye plan to force vote on gun reforms over GOP opposition
  10. Senate advances AUMF repeal, tees up final passage vote
  11. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  12. Two key Biden nominees cave to GOP pressure campaign: Why it matters
  13. House GOP subpoenas Biden secretary of State for Afghanistan cable
  14. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
  15. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  16. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  17. Tensions high as House GOP tackles take two at border bill
  18. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video