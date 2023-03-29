Twitter reinstates Greene’s account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday said that Twitter has reinstated her account just one day after it was temporarily restricted for posting an image of a poster about a rally called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

“Yesterday, my official Twitter account was termporarily suspended for warning about Antifa’s Trans Day of Vengeance in front of the Supreme Court,” Greene tweeted Wednesday from her official government account.

The social media platform set a seven-day restriction on Greene’s account on Tuesday after she tweeted out a poster multiple times that said “Trans Day of Vengeance.” She tweeted the image after a shooter, who police say identified as transgender, shot and killed six people at a school in Nashville, Tenn.

The poster shows an event scheduled for April 1 that appears to be hosted by Our Rights DC, an organization that describes itself as an “autonomous community sustaining direct action to demand accountability for injustice,” according to its Twitter profile. The organization’s account was locked as of Wednesday.

“We need more visibility,” the poster stated. It also called for people to gather at the Supreme Court to “stop trans genocide.”

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, said in a tweet Tuesday that Twitter was removing images of the poster over fears it could incite violence.

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest,” Irwin said on Tuesday.

Greene’s office told The Hill that they have not receieved an explanation from Twitter about her account being reinstated.

When The Hill reached out for confirmation, Twitter responded with its automated poop emoji, which CEO Elon Musk implemented earlier this month.

press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023

The platform’s communications team has been mostly quiet since the end of 2022 after it was largely affected by layoffs when Musk took over the company.

Emily Brooks contributed to this report.