trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control

by Emily Brooks - 03/29/23 7:19 PM ET
by Emily Brooks - 03/29/23 7:19 PM ET

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) got in a heated shouting match about gun control as lawmakers left House votes on Wednesday evening.

The exchange came in the wake of a shooter killing three nine-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday. 

Bowman, a former middle school principal, left votes telling reporters with a booming voice to press Republican lawmakers about their unwillingness to pass firearm restrictions.

“They’re cowards! They’re all cowards! They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children at all. Cowards!” Bowman said. “Question them. Force them to respond to the question, ‘Why the hell don’t you do anything to save America’s children?’ And let them explain that all the way up until 2024.”

Massie, a co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, walked out of the House chamber and asked what Bowman was talking about.

“You know, there’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry,” Massie said.

“Carry guns?” Bowman exclaimed. “More guns lead to more dead!”

The exchange continued as other lawmakers walked past the members.

Bowman pressed Massie on whether he had ever worked in a school.

“You’re just screaming at me,” Massie said, walking away from Bowman – who followed him as Massie tried to make his point to reporters.

Bowman talked about his 20-year experience in schools. “I was in cafeterias protecting kids every day of my career,” Bowman said.

“We have guns here to protect us, and he doesn’t believe that kids should have somebody to protect them,” Massie said.

Massie said that next week he will reintroduce a bill to repeal the federal Gun-Free Schools Act.

Tags Gun control gun rights Jamaal Bowman Jamaal Bowman Nashville School Shooting Thomas Massie Thomas Massie

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  4. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  5. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  6. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  7. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  8. ‘Not trying to ban booty videos’: Paul blocks Hawley’s TikTok bill as ...
  9. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  10. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  11. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  12. Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after tweet suggesting violence
  13. Trump appeals order directing Meadows, other aides to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  14. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  15. Senate votes to end COVID-19 national emergency
  16. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
  17. Rand Paul plans to block Josh Hawley bill to ban TikTok
  18. Kentucky lawmakers override veto of transgender bill targeting youth
Load more

Video

See all Video