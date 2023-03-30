Here are the House lawmakers who bucked their parties on the GOP’s flagship energy package

The House passed the Republican conference’s marquee energy package on Thursday, with four Democrats and one Republican bucking their parties on the high-profile vote.

The package, titled the Lower Energy Costs Act, cleared the chamber in a 225-204 vote. The conference labeled the legislation H.R. 1, signaling that it was their top legislative priority this Congress.

The measure, broadly speaking, is aimed at strengthening the production and export of fossil fuels, in addition to domestic mining. It also seeks to accelerate the approval process for energy and other infrastructure initiatives — commonly known as permitting reform — and it looks to repeal some programs that Democrats enacted in their sweeping climate, tax and health care package last year.

Despite the highly regarded H.R. 1 designation, however, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) voted against the bill, making him the only GOP lawmaker to buck the party.

The Hill reached out to Fizpatrick for comment.

House Democratic leadership urged members of the caucus to vote against the marquee GOP bill, arguing that it would not lower energy costs. During debate, Democrats referred to the measure as the “Polluters Over People Act.”

Four Democrats, nonetheless, voted for the measure: Reps. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) and Jared Golden (Maine).

Gonzalez revealed on Wednesday that he would support the legislation when it came to the floor, writing in a statement that while the package was not “perfect,” it represents a “step forward.” He specifically pointed to the terms regarding the environmental review and permitting processes for energy projects.

“In order to fully realize the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, remain competitive on the world stage, and ensure the American people have access to safer roads and bridges and reliable and affordable energy, we must improve federal environmental review and permitting processes,” Gonzalez wrote. “While this package is far from perfect, it is a step forward.”

“I am hopeful that we can work in a bipartisan and bicameral way to make progress on this issue and deliver for our constituents,” he added.

Reached out to for comment on Thursday, Gonzalez’s office directed The Hill to Wednesday’s statement.

The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday that Cuellar would vote in favor of the GOP-led bill.

The Hill also reached out to Cuellar, Golden and Perez for comment on their votes.