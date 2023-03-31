Rep. Dan Kildee diagnosed with ‘serious but curable form of cancer’

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer.”

The congressman said doctors discovered a small tumor in one of his tonsils and diagnosed him with squamous cell carcinoma. He will undergo surgery to remove the cancer.

“A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant. After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer,” Kildee said in a statement.

“Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils,” he added.

The Michigan Democrat said, “In a few weeks, I will have surgery to remove the cancer,” adding “The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent.” He noted that he will be “away from the office for a period of time” amid his recovery.

“My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery. I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work. But in the meantime, I’ll be away from the office for a period of time. My congressional office will remain open to serve the people of Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District,” Kildee said.

“I am going to get through this. I’m going to beat cancer,” he added.

Kildee is one of multiple lawmakers to announce a cancer diagnosis in recent months. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with a diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which he also called “a serious but curable form of cancer.”

Last month, the congressman said he was “midway through” his treatments.

Also in February, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said he had undergone surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, calling his prognosis “good.”

Kildee, co-chair of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, started serving in the House in 2013, succeeding his uncle, Dale Kildee, in the seat.