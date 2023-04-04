Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was drowned out by counterprotesters as she rallied to former President Trump’s defense outside a Manhattan courthouse and compared Trump to Jesus in an interview ahead of his arraignment.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” Greene told Right Side Broadcasting host Brian Glenn in New York on Tuesday.

Glenn, who is reportedly dating Greene, also gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Greene’s message to the rally outside the courthouse, meanwhile, was mostly inaudible to those on the ground, including reporters for The Hill, as individuals blew whistles in an apparent attempt to drown her out. A live stream of her rally speech, though, captured her staunch defense of the former president.

“This administration is a failure. They have nothing to campaign on, so they’ve decided to arrest President Trump, who is innocent, on the word of a porn star and a felon,” Greene said. “This is such a failure, and this will not stand.”

“Every American should take a stand. This is what happens to Communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats who are taking our legal code and switching it, manipulating it, and corroding it into something it was never meant to be,” Greene said.

Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury last week in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) investigation into him. Charges that will be announced at Trump’s arraignment are expected to concern falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had planned to go public with an affair that Trump denies. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who was later convicted on felony charges related to organizing the payment, is a key witness in the case.

Greene said outside the courthouse on Tuesday that Trump’s indictment is “election interference,” and that Bragg “is nothing but a George Soros-funded tool.”

“We’re standing in a park in New York City, a city that used to be a great city, but is no more,” Greene said. “Crime is up over 22 percent. And we have a D.A. here who won’t prosecute crime because he is colluding with Biden’s Department of Justice to persecute President Trump, the top Republican candidate for president for 2024. We cannot tolerate this injustice in the United States of America.”

Greene also took aim at New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who had warned Greene to “be on your best behavior” as she visited New York to support Trump.

“Also, to the Mayor Adams. As you can see, I’m standing here peacefully protesting, but you called me out by name while you allow crime in your streets,” Greene said, saying that others came “down here to commit assault against people by making loud noises” and “assault against police officers who are doing their jobs.”

“Democrats are the party of violence,” Greene added.

Greene thanked the New York Republican club for organizing the rally, thanked the press for covering her remarks, and thanked protesters who were there to support Trump — prompting chants of “U.S.A.”

“President Trump will be found innocent. This witch hunt will end. We will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate the hate of the left,” Greene said. “God bless America, God bless President Trump, God bless MAGA.”

Greene departed the chaotic rally after her brief remarks.

This story was updated at 12:53 p.m.