Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) hit back at House Judiciary Republicans on Thursday, after Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed a former prosecutor involved in his investigation into former President Trump.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg tweeted. “Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law.”

“These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not introducing on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court,” he added.

Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office who led the Trump investigation before resigning over disagreements with Bragg.

“Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms,” Jordan said in Thursday’s letter to Pomerantz.

Pomerantz claimed in a book published in February that Bragg possessed sufficient evidence to convict Trump last year and erred in not seeking charges against the former president.

Trump was ultimately charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday for his involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Jordan’s subpoena is the latest in an ongoing battle between House Republicans and Bragg over the former president’s indictment.

Jordan and two other House Republican chairmen initially demanded that the Manhattan district attorney appear before Congress last month, after Trump predicted his arrest in the case. However, Bragg has repeatedly denied the requests, accusing the lawmakers of interfering in the investigation.