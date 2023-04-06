trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case

by Julia Shapero - 04/06/23 4:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/06/23 4:09 PM ET

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) hit back at House Judiciary Republicans on Thursday, after Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed a former prosecutor involved in his investigation into former President Trump.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg tweeted. “Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law.” 

“These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not introducing on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court,” he added.

Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office who led the Trump investigation before resigning over disagreements with Bragg.

“Based on your unique role as a special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight and potential legislative reforms,” Jordan said in Thursday’s letter to Pomerantz.

Pomerantz claimed in a book published in February that Bragg possessed sufficient evidence to convict Trump last year and erred in not seeking charges against the former president. 

Trump was ultimately charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday for his involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Jordan’s subpoena is the latest in an ongoing battle between House Republicans and Bragg over the former president’s indictment. 

Jordan and two other House Republican chairmen initially demanded that the Manhattan district attorney appear before Congress last month, after Trump predicted his arrest in the case. However, Bragg has repeatedly denied the requests, accusing the lawmakers of interfering in the investigation.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan Jim Jordan Manhattan District Attorney Mark Pomerantz Mark Pomerantz Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  3. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  4. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  5. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. Biden administration’s Title IX changes would prevent broad bans on ...
  8. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  9. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  10. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  11. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  12. Tennessee House expels Democratic lawmaker after gun violence protest
  13. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  14. White House: Vote to expel Tennessee lawmakers over gun violence protests is ...
  15. Here’s how the IRS will spend its $80 billion funding boost
  16. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  17. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  18. National Burrito Day: How to get free or discounted food at Chipotle, Taco Bell ...
Load more

Video

See all Video