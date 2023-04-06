trending:

GOP lawmaker reacts to Chinese Embassy letter against Taiwan visit: ‘I am not intimidated’

by Julia Shapero - 04/06/23 9:37 PM ET
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) leaves a closed-door House Republican Conference meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.


Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) said on Thursday that he is “not intimidated,” after receiving a letter from the Chinese Embassy warning against his participation in a bipartisan congressional trip to Taiwan.

“Our congressional visit sends a clear message to the world: America is committed to supporting Taiwan and preserving freedom, democracy, and peace across the globe,” Reschenthaler said in a statement.  

“I am not intimidated by China’s threats and refuse to kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party,” he added. “I look forward to meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and reaffirming our commitment to the people of Taiwan.”

The letter from Li Xiang, counselor for the congressional section of the Chinese Embassy, noted Beijing’s “deep concern and firm opposition” to the trip and alleged it would “seriously violate the one-China principle.”

“Former Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year triggered a serious crisis in the China-U.S. relationship, and the lessons should be learned,” Li added.

The Chinese Embassy sent similar warnings to House lawmakers earlier this week, urging against meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as she traveled through Los Angeles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) hosted Tsai and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), who is leading the congressional delegation that arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, suggested that many in the group had received warnings.

“We’re not going to let this intimidation, you know, get to us,” McCaul told Fox News on Thursday. “We all received, you know, sort of threatening texts.”

“There’s talk about a Chinese escort in the air. That’s just really intimidation, saber-rattling,” he added.

Tags China China-Taiwan tensions Chinese embassy guy reschenthaler Guy Reschenthaler Michael McCaul Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen Tsai Ing-Wen

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

