trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on witnesses

by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 1:13 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 1:13 PM ET

House Oversight Democrats on Thursday accused Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) of withholding evidence or misleading the public about the witnesses Republicans have spoken with in their investigation into President Biden’s family.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said in a letter to Comer that he was troubled by the chairman’s recent claims that Republicans had spoken with four witnesses in the Biden family investigation.

“Your repeated statements about ‘four people’ suggest that either you have intentionally misrepresented the Committee’s investigative progress to your conservative audience or that key investigative steps have been deliberately withheld from Committee Democrats,” Raskin said in Thursday’s letter.

“In either case, this failure to act transparently and candidly, and to provide the Minority with equal access to Committee information, undermines your pledge to pursue ‘a credible investigation based on facts that is fair and balanced,’” he added. 

Raskin claimed that Democratic staff had asked Comer’s staff about any new witness information following the first media appearance in which he claimed Republicans had spoken with “four different people.”

However, Comer’s staff reportedly said there was no new witness information and suggested that the chairman’s comment referred to two witnesses, Eric Schwerin and Kathy Chung, about whom Democrats had already been informed.

Comer reiterated the claims earlier this week, telling Fox Business that he was “in communication with four former Biden family business associates” who are cooperating with the investigation.

Raskin also slammed Comer’s refusal to share a copy of the hard drive reportedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop with Oversight Democrats.

“Indeed, your misrepresentations and refusal to disclose relevant information to the Committee call into serious question your investigative techniques, the ‘facts’ you have uncovered, and the narratives you appear intent on composing,” Raskin added.

Comer hit back at the ranking member in a statement on Thursday, accusing him of lodging “baseless accusations.” However, the chairman did not respond to Raskin’s specific concerns.

“Multiple individuals have approached the Oversight Committee as whistleblowers with a desire to share information confidentially. It should be no surprise that whistleblowers do not trust Ranking Member Raskin,” Comer said, without specifying whether such information had been shared with Oversight Democrats.

Tags Biden investigation House Oversight and Reform Committee Hunter Biden Hunter Biden laptop James Comer James Comer Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on ...
  2. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump against hiring Laura Loomer
  4. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  5. Clarence Thomas says he ‘was advised’ he didn’t have to disclose trips ...
  6. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  7. Several senior Architect of Capitol leaders fired in latest shake-up
  8. In battle with DOJ over classified docs, Senate turns to power of the purse
  9. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  10. Jordan probes hiring of top Manhattan Trump prosecutor
  11. As recession looms, who will Biden blame?
  12. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
  13. Obama: Expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers ‘a sign of weakness’
  14. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  15. Lake on 2024 hopefuls who don’t believe her Arizona election was stolen: ‘a ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  17. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  18. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
Load more

Video

See all Video