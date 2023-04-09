trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Squad members alone in calls to impeach Clarence Thomas after bombshell report

by Stephen Neukam - 04/09/23 5:34 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/09/23 5:34 PM ET

Three members of “The Squad” have renewed calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached following a bombshell report on his relationship with a major Republican donor, however their Democratic colleagues have so far called for lesser measures.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — all members of the progressive “Squad” — have called for Thomas to be impeached following revelations that he received lavish gifts and trips from a Republican billionaire donor over the course of his career on the court. 

The ProPublica report that exposed the alleged gifts sparked outrage from Democrats, but the trio of progressive House Democrats have so far been alone in calls for his impeachment.

“This is beyond party or partisanship,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter last week. “This degree of corruption is shocking — almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached,” Omar said on Twitter on the same day.

Tlaib noted public confidence in the court was at “an all time low” and blasted Thomas for accepting” luxury trips from a billionaire mega-donor while doing the bidding of right-wing extremists from the bench.”

“Thomas must be impeached and SCOTUS needs a binding code of ethics,” Tlaib said on Twitter.

Thomas has defended his actions, saying he was advised early in his tenure on the court that he did not have to report trips from “close personal friends.”

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” Thomas added.

While those House progressives have called for Thomas to be impeached, other Democrats have backed a probe into Thomas and efforts to create an enforceable code of conduct.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top lawmaker on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said his panel would act on the allegations laid out in the report.

“The highest court in the land shouldn’t have the lowest ethical standards,” Durbin said in a statement last week. “Today’s report demonstrates, yet again, that Supreme Court Justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct… the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.”

A group of 16 congressional Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), sent a letter to Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts urging him to launch an investigation into the claims against Thomas.

“We believe that it is your duty as Chief Justice ‘to safeguard public faith in the judiciary,’ and that fulfilling that duty requires swift, thorough, independent and transparent investigation into these allegations,” the letter reads.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas trips House Democrats Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar Rashida Tlaib Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  2. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  3. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  4. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  5. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  6. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  7. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  8. Trump wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’ and ‘radical left ...
  9. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  10. Why the ousted Tennessee lawmakers could be back in the statehouse soon 
  11. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  12. Ron DeSantis: The next Scott Walker?
  13. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  14. McCaul says China could influence, take over Taiwan in next election ‘without ...
  15. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  16. House Republican suggests defunding FDA if Texas abortion pill ruling not ...
  17. Twitter slaps ‘government funded media’ labels on other major news outlets ...
  18. Here’s how the debt limit fight could impact the banking crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video