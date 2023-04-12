Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk

House Republicans have issued a subpoena to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for information related to the agency’s investigation into Twitter, which GOP lawmakers argue has been used to “harass” the social media platform.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, issued a subpoena to FTC Chair Lina Khan on Tuesday, arguing the agency has not complied with previous requests for information from the panel.

Jordan and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) requested from the FTC all communications revolving around the agency’s investigation into Twitter and its reaction to Elon Musk purchasing the platform in October 2022.

“The FTC’s refusal to provide this material is unacceptable,” Jordan said in a statement. “In light of the FTC’s disregard for the Committee’s earlier requests for voluntary compliance, the Committee is subpoenaing for the documents.”

An FTC spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the agency had made multiple offers to Jordan and his staff to keep the committee briefed on the investigation.

“We have made multiple offers to brief Chairman Jordan’s staff on our investigation into Twitter,” the spokesperson told the Journal. “Those are standing offers made prior to this entirely unnecessary subpoena.”

The push from Jordan to oversee the FTC investigation into Twitter comes after the agency raised concerns over some of Musk’s actions after taking over the company. His deep cuts to the company’s staff also flared angst over the company’s data privacy capacity.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” an FTC spokesperson told The Hill in a statement in November. “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

A report from House Republicans last month alleged that the FTC had asked Twitter to turn over its internal communications and the names of journalists to whom it had provided internal records.

The FTC told The Hill last month that it was investigating Twitter’s adherence to privacy commitments it made to the government in the past.

“Protecting consumers’ privacy is exactly what the FTC is supposed to do,” they said. “It should come as no surprise that career staff at the commission are conducting a rigorous investigation into Twitter’s compliance with a consent order that came into effect long before Mr. Musk purchased the company.”