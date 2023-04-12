trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign

by Mychael Schnell - 04/12/23 5:40 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 04/12/23 5:40 PM ET
Caption: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing (left) in Washington. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced earlier this year that she will not seek reelection in 2024 (right) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/Andrew Harnik,Pool)

Two House Democrats called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign on Wednesday, a stunning move underscoring the rising concern over her prolonged absence from the Senate.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) was the first Democrat to publicly call for the 89-year-old Senate stalwart to step down.

“It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people,” Khanna wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Khanna said Feinstein should step aside, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) followed suit.

“I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” he wrote on Twitter in response to Khanna’s tweet.

Feinstein remains out of Washington while recovering from shingles, which has stalled the confirmation of President Biden’s judicial appointments due to her seat on the Judiciary Committee.

She announced in early March that she had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with shingles in February. The California Democrat said she was released from the hospital days later, but she has not returned to the Senate since.

The senator announced in February that she would retire from the upper chamber at the end of 2024, opting against running for a sixth term. A competitive race is already underway to succeed Feinstein, with Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) among those vying for the seat.

Khanna is Lee’s campaign co-chair.

Feinstein has represented California in the Senate since 1992.

Updated at 6:02 p.m.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Ro Khanna Ro Khanna

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  3. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  4. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  7. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  8. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  9. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  12. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  13. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  14. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  15. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  16. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  17. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  18. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
Load more

Video

See all Video