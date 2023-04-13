trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate’

by Jared Gans - 04/13/23 8:03 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/13/23 8:03 AM ET

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, questioned calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to step down over her health, arguing that she has never seen a man in that position face similar calls. 

“It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday. 

Two House Democrats, Reps. Ro Khanna (Calif.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.), have called on Feinstein to resign because of her prolonged absence from the Senate due to her health. 

Khanna was the first to call on the 89-year-old to step down before her term ends in 2025.

“While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” Khanna said on Twitter. 

“Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet,” Phillips said. 

Feinstein responded to the calls Wednesday by announcing that the Senate should appoint a temporary replacement to her position on the Senate Judiciary Committee while her return to Washington, D.C. is delayed because of health complications. 

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since she was diagnosed with shingles in February. Her absence from the Judiciary Committee has prevented Democrats from advancing partisan nominees through committee to receive a full vote on the Senate floor. 

She has already announced that she would not run for reelection in 2024 for a sixth full term in her seat. Several prominent California Democrats have jumped into the race to replace her. 

Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have all declared their candidacies. Khanna was rumored to be considering his own run but announced last month that he would not run and endorsed Lee for the seat instead. 

Pelosi, who has backed Schiff in the contest, said Feinstein has been a “champion” for California during her career. She also said she has seen “up close and firsthand” the senator’s work for the country and the state. 

“She deserves the respect to get well and be back on duty,” Pelosi added. 

Rep. Norma Torres, another California Democrat, tweeted her wishes for Feinstein to improve and also argued a double standard exists between men and women. 

“When women age or get sick, the men are quick to push them aside. When men age or get sick, they get a promotion,” she said.

Tags Adam Schiff Dean Phillips Dean Phillips Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Resign Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Senate Judiciary Committee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  6. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  7. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  8. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  9. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  10. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  11. Why Team Trump is embracing his indictment
  12. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  13. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  14. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  15. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  16. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  17. IRS warns of deadline to claim $1.5B in 2019 tax refunds: These states are owed ...
  18. Special counsel probe into Jan. 6 hones in on Trump’s fundraising: report
Load more

Video

See all Video