House

Pelosi: Democrats ‘will make progress’ under Jeffries’s leadership

by Joe Jacquez - 04/13/23 6:54 PM ET
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) talks with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2023.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in authoring current House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-N.Y.) entry in the Time 100 list, said Democrats “will make progress” under his leadership.

“In becoming the first ever Black congressional leader, Hakeem has made history. Under his leadership, Democrats will make progress,” she wrote in her entry about Jeffries for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

“Jeffries is already doing a terrific job in the fight for Democratic values and against Republican extremism,” Pelosi said.

The New York lawmaker, who was elected the Democratic leader in the House with unanimous approval by his colleagues in November 2022, represents the 8th District of the Empire State and is currently is serving his sixth term.

House Democrats have shown they are united behind Jeffries, but with Republicans in control of the lower chamber — led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R. Calif.) — making progress on the party’s agenda has proved challenging. Jeffries, like Pelosi before him, has the challenge of keeping moderate Democrats and the progressive wing of his caucus together.

Pelosi acknowledged the challenges Jeffries faces but expressed confidence in his leadership.

“The challenge is great. But I know the job, I know Hakeem, and I know he will succeed,” she said. “Leader Jeffries is a person of faith, patriotism, and respect for the oath we take to protect and defend our Constitution.”

Progressives have largely warmed up to him since he took over the leadership role, removing at least some doubts that he wasn’t progressive enough to lead the caucus.

In addition, Jeffries has forged a working relationship with McCarthy, which offers at least some optimism that the two can overcome party politics and find common ground on some issues.

How Jeffries navigates a divided Congress and the progress Democrats will make remains unclear, but Pelosi indicated she is confident he will take the gavel one day.

“Our entire country will benefit from his new leadership,” she wrote, adding “and one day very soon, he will be an excellent Speaker of the House!”

