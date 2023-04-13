Jordan brands Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump as ‘interference’ in election

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) branded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) case against former President Trump as “interference” in the 2024 election as Trump campaigns for the White House.

“We hear a lot from the left about election interference and protecting democracy. On some level, doesn’t this kind of fall into that folder?” Fox Business host Jimmy Failla asked Jordan on Thursday evening.

“Totally. Alvin Bragg used federal tax dollars to go after a former president, to indict a former president for no crime, interferes with the federal election,” Jordan said.

“And then we want to talk with someone who hasn’t worked there in a year. And what’s he do? He sues us,” he added.

Jordan’s comments echo Trump, who has bashed Bragg for what he perceives as “interference in a presidential election.”

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment earlier this month. The charges relate to a six-figure hush money payment from Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The former president has decried the case against him as politically motivated, a sentiment echoed by others in his party.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office who led the investigation before resigning, citing concerns about Bragg’s hesitance to seek charges against Trump.

Bragg sued to quash the subpoena to Pomerantz.

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg said last week.

Jordan on Thursday hit back that Bragg’s effort to fight the subpoena is “interfering with our investigation looking into interference in the most important election we have, election for President of the United States.”