trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Republicans call for TikTok ban in House, Senate

by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 10:40 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 10:40 AM ET
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana lawmakers were expected to take a big step forward Thursday, April 13, 2023 on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE – The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Montana lawmakers were expected to take a big step forward Thursday, April 13, 2023 on a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It’s a move that’s bound to face legal…

A group of Republicans are calling on House and Senate leaders to bar lawmakers from using TikTok amid a raging the debate over whether to ban the social media platform at the federal level.

“We urge you to amend the House and Senate rules to bar members of Congress from continued use of TikTok and take any other appropriate measures to mitigate the risks of this de-facto, spyware app,” a group of GOP lawmakers, led by Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas), said in a letter Monday to rules and administration leaders in both chambers.

The letter, which was first reported by Politico, was signed by two other GOP senators and 13 other House members. It cites security concerns over the video-based social media platform, which is owned by a Chinese parent company.

“It is clear from the testimony and comments from TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, that all members of Congress must lead by example and immediately stop using the platform for official communications,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “Even after the March 23, 2023, hearing, in which it became blatantly clear to the public that the China-based app is mining data and potentially spying on American citizens, members of Congress continue to utilize the app to communicate with their constituents.”

The push by Republican lawmakers to ban their colleagues from using the app comes after TikTok’s CEO was grilled in front of Congress last month, with lawmakers unloading about concerns over data protection and information privacy. TikTok has maintained that it does not have a relationship with the Chinese government and has never provided it user information.

But that has not stopped lawmakers from continuing to push for more restrictions on the use of the app, including a possible federal ban. A number of states have taken steps to ban the use of the app on government devices, and Montana lawmakers became the first to vote to ban the app outright in the state.

A number of federal lawmakers use TikTok to communicate with their constituents and increase their social media presence. Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.), a freshman lawmaker, has racked up a following of 1.6 million on the platform.

Tags Dan Crenshaw House Republicans Jeff Jackson senate republicans Thom Tillis TikTok TikTok ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  2. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  3. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  4. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on violent crime in Manhattan
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting edited photo of ...
  7. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  8. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  9. Blackburn says she won’t go along with plan to replace Feinstein on Judiciary ...
  10. GOP mega-donor pauses plans to back DeSantis over social issues
  11. ‘Outrageous and unacceptable’: Biden slams GOP for standing with NRA in ...
  12. Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report
  13. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  14. Fox News-Dominion trial delayed amid last-minute settlement push: reports
  15. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  16. Elon Musk claims the US government had ‘full access’ to private Twitter DMs
  17. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  18. Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
Load more

Video

See all Video