Democrat mockingly endorses Santos to win GOP House primary

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) mockingly endorsed fellow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to win his GOP House primary election after the first-term congressman, who has admitted to lying about his resume, announced his run for reelection on Monday.

“I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district,” Boyle wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

“Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern-day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos,” he added.

Santos is facing multiple investigations into his deceit and campaign fundraising, as well as calls to resign from members of his party.

Yet the freshman lawmaker announced on Monday he is running for reelection in his New York district, which he said needs “a fighter” who can serve his “people fearlessly.”

“Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence,” Santos said in a statement.

“Good isn’t good enough, and I’m not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done. I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3,” he added.

Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November’s midterm elections, is facing multiple probes over potential campaign finance violations and possible breaches of House ethics rules.

Santos’s lies range from inventing his professional resume as a Wall Street financier, claiming to be Jewish and have grandparents who fled the Holocaust, claiming to have played volleyball for a university he did not attend, and stating he ran a charity that saved animals.