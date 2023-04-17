trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Democrat mockingly endorses Santos to win GOP House primary

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/17/23 5:27 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/17/23 5:27 PM ET
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) mockingly endorsed fellow Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to win his GOP House primary election after the first-term congressman, who has admitted to lying about his resume, announced his run for reelection on Monday.

“I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district,” Boyle wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

“Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern-day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos,” he added. 

Santos is facing multiple investigations into his deceit and campaign fundraising, as well as calls to resign from members of his party.

Yet the freshman lawmaker announced on Monday he is running for reelection in his New York district, which he said needs “a fighter” who can serve his “people fearlessly.”

“Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence,” Santos said in a statement.

“Good isn’t good enough, and I’m not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done. I’m proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3,” he added.

Santos, who defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November’s midterm elections, is facing multiple probes over potential campaign finance violations and possible breaches of House ethics rules.

Santos’s lies range from inventing his professional resume as a Wall Street financier, claiming to be Jewish and have grandparents who fled the Holocaust, claiming to have played volleyball for a university he did not attend, and stating he ran a charity that saved animals.

Tags 2024 elections Brendan Boyle Brendan Boyle George Santos George Santos House Ethics Committee New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  5. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  6. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  7. Man charged in shooting of Black teen at his front door
  8. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  9. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  10. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  11. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  12. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  13. McConnell returns to Capitol as GOP faces full plate of challenges 
  14. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  15. Man removed from NYC crime hearing after shouting insults at Schiff
  16. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  17. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  18. George Santos announces reelection bid
Load more

Video

See all Video