Florida Republican Greg Steube endorsing Trump for president

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced on Monday that he’ll endorse former President Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign amid Trump’s recent legal woes.

Steube made the announcement during a Newsmax appearance on Monday, saying that he believes that Trump is the only person that can fix the “disastrous policies of the Biden administration” and added that: “the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would’ve never happened under President Trump.”

“We need to write all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans and do the things that the American first agenda stands for, and that is one person Donald Trump,” Steube said during his Newsmax appearance.

“He’s widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida and I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” Steube added.

Steube’s remarks come as Trump also picked up two endorsements from Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty (R) and Marsha Blackburn (R) on Monday, joining at least a half-dozen other Republican senators who have cast their support for Trump’s third presidential campaign.

Steube also joins the more than three dozen House members who have publicly endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign.

Steube is one of the few Florida GOP lawmakers to cast their support for Trump rather than state Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has yet to announce his own bid for the White House.

DeSantis is seen as a top GOP rival to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. The Florida governor has indicated that an official announcement on a presidential run will not come until after his state’s legislative session is over.

Former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate last November, became the first-ever current or former U.S. president criminally charged after being indicted in New York City earlier this month.

Trump was charged in connection with a six-figure payment that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to silence her allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies.

Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during his arraignment.