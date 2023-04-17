trending:

House

Rep. Dan Kildee undergoes cancer surgery

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/17/23 11:15 PM ET
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) arrives for the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023 as the House continues to vote for a Speaker.

The office of Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) announced that the congressman underwent cancer surgery just weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease. 

In a statement on Monday, Kildee’s office said that the congressman underwent surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor found in his tonsil, adding that Kildee is expected to remain at George Washington University Hospital for the next few days as a part of the normal recovery process and will return back home to continue his recovery. 

Kildee, the co-chair of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, announced late last month that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.

“The Congressman is thankful to have caught his cancer diagnosis early and appreciates the care of his great team of doctors,” Kildee’s office said in the statement. 

“Because of his surgery and recovery time, the Congressman will be missing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives. During this time, the Congressman will be submitting written statements for the record to the House Clerk for any missed recorded votes, to keep his constituents updated on his positions,” Kildee’s office added. “The Congressman’s district office and Washington, D.C. office remain open and able to assist constituents.”

Kildee is one of the multiple lawmakers to announce a cancer diagnosis in recent months. 

Rep. Jamie Raskin shared last December that he had been diagnosed with a diffuse large B cell lymphoma, also calling it “a serious but curable form of cancer.” 

Raskin, a former member of the now defunct House select committee investigating the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, shared last month that he was “midway through” his treatments.

Fellow Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro (Texas.) also shared earlier in February that he had undergone surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors, calling his prognosis “good.”

“The Congressman, his wife Jennifer and the Kildee family have been touched by all the kind notes and well wishes since his diagnosis,” Kildee’s office added. “The Congressman thanks his constituents and colleagues in Congress for their continued support.”

