trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

House unanimously approves resolution condemning Russia for downing US drone

by Mychael Schnell - 04/17/23 11:20 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 04/17/23 11:20 PM ET
U.S. Capitol
Greg Nash
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The House unanimously approved a resolution on Monday that condemns Russia for downing a U.S. Air Force drone over the Black Sea last month.

The resolution — which spans two pages — passed in a 410-0 vote. It specifically “condemns the reckless actions of the Russian military” and “reaffirms the United States will not be deterred from operating U.S. drones in international airspace in the Black Sea region due to Russia’s reckless behavior.”

The chamber held a vote on the measure just over one month after officials confirmed that a Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Air Force drone in international airspace, forcing it down into the Black Sea.

The incident sparked concerns of a potential escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the downing a “reckless and unsafe action.” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that while it is “not uncommon for Russian intercepts of non-Russian aircraft over the Black Sea,” the U.S. Air Force drone “was operating in international airspace over international waters and posed a threat to nobody, and it was an unsafe and unprofessional intercept.”

“Russia continues to act in an irresponsible and reckless manner on the world stage. Now, the Russian military has directly interfered with a United States Air Force drone acting lawfully in international airspace,” Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.), the sponsor of the resolution, said in a statement Monday.

“This resolution categorically condemns the Russian military’s actions and expresses that any attempt by the Russians to recover our drone is a threat to U.S. national security,” he added.

The House has passed a number of pieces of legislation cracking down on Moscow since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2022.

The downing of the U.S. Air Force drone last month marked the first publicly known case of a Russian warplane damaging a U.S. aircraft on purpose since the conflict between the two countries began.

Tags Antony Blinken Brandon Williams John Kirby

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  3. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  4. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  8. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  9. Two-thirds say Congress shouldn’t interfere with Trump legal probes: poll
  10. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  11. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  12. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  13. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  14. Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
  15. Kansas City homeowner accused of shooting Black teen charged with two felonies
  16. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  17. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  18. Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report
Load more

Video

See all Video