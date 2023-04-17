House unanimously approves resolution condemning Russia for downing US drone

The House unanimously approved a resolution on Monday that condemns Russia for downing a U.S. Air Force drone over the Black Sea last month.

The resolution — which spans two pages — passed in a 410-0 vote. It specifically “condemns the reckless actions of the Russian military” and “reaffirms the United States will not be deterred from operating U.S. drones in international airspace in the Black Sea region due to Russia’s reckless behavior.”

The chamber held a vote on the measure just over one month after officials confirmed that a Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. Air Force drone in international airspace, forcing it down into the Black Sea.

The incident sparked concerns of a potential escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the downing a “reckless and unsafe action.” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that while it is “not uncommon for Russian intercepts of non-Russian aircraft over the Black Sea,” the U.S. Air Force drone “was operating in international airspace over international waters and posed a threat to nobody, and it was an unsafe and unprofessional intercept.”

“Russia continues to act in an irresponsible and reckless manner on the world stage. Now, the Russian military has directly interfered with a United States Air Force drone acting lawfully in international airspace,” Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.), the sponsor of the resolution, said in a statement Monday.

“This resolution categorically condemns the Russian military’s actions and expresses that any attempt by the Russians to recover our drone is a threat to U.S. national security,” he added.

The House has passed a number of pieces of legislation cracking down on Moscow since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2022.

The downing of the U.S. Air Force drone last month marked the first publicly known case of a Russian warplane damaging a U.S. aircraft on purpose since the conflict between the two countries began.