McCarthy to address Israel’s Knesset

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that he will address the Israeli Knesset during an upcoming trip to the country, making him the second Speaker in history to deliver a speech before the legislative body.

“My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood. The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I’m proud to accept @AmirOhana’s invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Former Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) is the only other Speaker to have addressed the Knesset, in 1998.

Israeli parliament speaker Amir Ohana responded to McCarthy’s announcement in a tweet, writing “Mr. Speaker, we are very excited to host you in your second home — the Knesset. Thank you for your longstanding support for Israel!”

In a video posted on Twitter, Ohana said McCarthy’s visit and address “is a clear expression of the strong and unbreakable bond between Israel and its closest ally in the United States of America.”

McCarthy and a bipartisan delegation of 20 lawmakers are scheduled to touch down in Israel on April 30, according to Axios, and the Speaker’s speech is slated for May 1.

The outlet also reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is scheduled to visit Israel ahead of the Speaker’s trip.

McCarthy’s visit to Israel comes after he threw his support behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was facing criticism over proposed judicial reforms that sparked mass opposition in the streets of Israel. Days before McCarthy’s statement, Netanyahu delayed the judicial overhaul plan.

President Biden had earlier said he hoped Netanyahu would “walk away from” his plans for the judiciary.

In his statement backing Netanyahu’s plans, McCarthy called the prime minister “an Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the United States of America.”

“Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception. I support Prime Minister Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering. Now is an important time for Americans to stand together in support of our long, mutually respectful, and important friendship with Israel,” McCarthy said in March.

McCarthy’s trip to Israel with his congressional colleagues is part of Israel’s celebrations to mark its 75th independence day, according to Axios.