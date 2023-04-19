Watch live: Oversight panel holds hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghan withdrawal

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday to review the Biden administration’s actions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and other GOP lawmakers have criticized President Biden’s handling of the chaotic exit, which was marked by a deadly bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The Biden administration has argued that former President Trump’s policies and initial plans for a withdrawal created especially difficult conditions.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

