Watch live: Oversight panel holds hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghan withdrawal
The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday to review the Biden administration’s actions surrounding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021.
Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and other GOP lawmakers have criticized President Biden’s handling of the chaotic exit, which was marked by a deadly bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
The Biden administration has argued that former President Trump’s policies and initial plans for a withdrawal created especially difficult conditions.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
