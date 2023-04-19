trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

READ: House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill

by The Hill staff - 04/19/23 3:24 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 04/19/23 3:24 PM ET
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to a reporter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their much-awaited go-it-alone debt limit bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act.

The proposal raises the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first. It also proposes reverting discretionary spending for non-defense programs to fiscal year 2022.

McCarthy maintains the bill would result in $4.5 trillion in savings for taxpayers.

Read the more than 300-page bill here.

HouseGOPDebtBillDownload
Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  5. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  6. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  7. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  8. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  9. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  10. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  11. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  12. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  13. Supreme Court extends brief pause on abortion pill ruling
  14. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  15. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  16. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  17. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  18. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video