READ: House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their much-awaited go-it-alone debt limit bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act.
The proposal raises the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first. It also proposes reverting discretionary spending for non-defense programs to fiscal year 2022.
McCarthy maintains the bill would result in $4.5 trillion in savings for taxpayers.
Read the more than 300-page bill here.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More House News
House
House
House
House
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
National Security
Health Care
Budget