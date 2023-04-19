READ: House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled their much-awaited go-it-alone debt limit bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act.

The proposal raises the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first. It also proposes reverting discretionary spending for non-defense programs to fiscal year 2022.

McCarthy maintains the bill would result in $4.5 trillion in savings for taxpayers.

Read the more than 300-page bill here.