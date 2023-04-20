trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Raskin shares health update: ‘Chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells’

by Julia Mueller - 04/20/23 2:05 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/20/23 2:05 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) speaks at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee organizational meeting for the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has said Friday will be his final treatment of chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed with late last year.

“On Friday is my very last session. The doctors tell me the chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer cells, at least as far as they can tell,” Raskin said Thursday in a virtual event with the Progressive Change Institute. 

“It’s almost extinguished me in the process, but I’m hanging in there. I’m gonna make it through,” the congressman said. He quipped that doctors have promised him that “my eyelashes and my eyebrows and my hair will come back one day soon, so fingers crossed there.” 

Raskin revealed his cancer diagnosis in December, calling his illness a “serious but curable form of cancer” — a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 

He began chemo-immunotherapy at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and has continued to work throughout his treatment. The lawmaker began sporting bandanas he’s called “chemo head-cover fashions” as he dealt with hair loss from the treatment.

He announced in February that he was half-way through the treatment process.

Tags Cancer cancer treatment Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin Maryland Progressive Change Institute Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  5. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  6. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NYC traffic jams, lawyer says
  7. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  10. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  16. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
  17. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
  18. Leading anti-abortion group calls Trump’s position unacceptable
Load more

Video

See all Video