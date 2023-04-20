trending:

House

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to stop sending ‘unrestrained’ aid, weapons to Ukraine

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/20/23 6:17 PM ET
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, center, Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, and Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., left, speak during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Mariam Zuhaib/Associated Press
A coalition of GOP lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to stop sending “unrestrained” aid and weapons to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with neighboring Russia. 

“We write to express concern regarding the U.S. response to Ukraine. Over a year ago, Russia launched an invasion that has upended decades of peace in Europe,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Biden on Thursday. “We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of U.S. aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity.” 

The lawmakers noted in their letter the risks associated with supplying Ukraine with necessary aid and weapons, saying how the country’s continued contribution could escalate the conflict between the two countries and create a proxy war with Russia. 

“The current strategy of sanctions and drawn-out aid will only prolong the conflict, leading to escalation and more violence,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter, adding how the country needs to focus on its own military and economic resources “rather than allocating substantial resources to a foreign conflict.”

“Our national and economic security demand an alternative. Unrestrained U.S. aid for Ukraine must come to an end, and we will adamantly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a clear diplomatic strategy designed to bring this war to a rapid conclusion.” 

The lawmakers also said that Biden should prioritize more diplomatic efforts to advocate for a peace agreement between the two countries. 

The letter was signed by 19 Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah.), Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-K.Y.), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). 

“There are appropriate ways in which the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them. Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivizing the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution,” the letter concludes. “We strongly urge you to advocate for a negotiated peace between the two sides, bringing this awful conflict to a close.” 

The letter comes as prominent GOP figures such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have shared their criticism of recent aid being sent to Ukraine. 

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that it will send $325 million in additional military aid to the sovereign country. 

February marked a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides, and the displacement of more than 8.1 million Ukrainian citizens.

