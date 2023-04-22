Dan Kildee released from hospital after ‘successful surgery’ to remove tumor

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) announced on Saturday that he has been released from the hospital after undergoing a “successful surgery” to remove a cancerous tumor.

“I am happy to be leaving the hospital after a successful surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor,” he tweeted.

“I want to thank my great team of doctors who provided excellent care,” Kildee wrote. “I continue to be grateful that I caught my cancer diagnosis early thanks to a preventative scan.”

The Michigan Democrat added that his doctors have said his prognosis is “excellent” following the surgery and recovery.

“I want to thank my family, including my wife Jennifer and my children Ryan, Kenneth and Katy, for their unconditional love and being by my side,” he said. “As I continue to recover from my surgery at home, I want to thank my constituents for their continued support.”

The congressman did not provide a specific date for his return to Congress but said he looks forward to “being back voting in Congress and traveling the district soon.”

Late last month, Kildee announced that he had been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer” known as squamous cell carcinoma after doctors found a small tumor in one of his tonsils.

His office announced on Monday that he had undergone surgery and was recovering at George Washington University Hospital.