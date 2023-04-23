trending:

House

Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion policies

by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 1:19 PM ET
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) discusses the House Rules package after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) blasted Republicans for their abortion policies, saying on Sunday the GOP is “going to lose huge” if it continues to embrace increasingly restrictive stances on the procedure.

“As Republicans, we need to read the room on this issue because the vast majority of folks are not in the extremes,” Mace said on ABC’s “This Week.” “We’re going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities.”

Mace, a moderate Republican and a survivor of sexual assault, has criticized the GOP for its abortion policies since the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.

On Sunday, she took aim at a number of state-level moves to restrict abortion access, pointing at a six-week abortion ban that was signed in Florida last week “in the dead of night.” 

She also blasted a bill in her home state of South Carolina that would have subjected women who get abortions to the death penalty, saying the bill gave “more rights to rapists than women who have been raped.”

“That is the wrong message heading into ’24,” Mace said. “And finding that middle ground, the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at nine months, but somewhere in the middle. They want exceptions for rape and incest. They want women to have access to birth control.”

Mace also applauded the decision of the Supreme Court to allow mifepristone, a widely used abortion drug, to remain available as its federal approval, which has stood for over 20 years, faces an appeal in a federal court.

“It was the right decision on Friday night by the Supreme Court,” Mace said.

