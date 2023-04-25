Ocasio-Cortez fundraising off of Tucker Carlson exit from Fox News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is raising money off of Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News with a pitch attacking the comments he has made on his show.

A message from Ocasio-Cortez’s team to supporters obtained by Punchbowl News says Carlson spent years “viciously targeting women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.” The message also accuses Carlson of being “directly” involved in inciting violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and “relentlessly” expressing hate speech since his show began in 2016.

It added that Carlson’s exit from Fox news is a positive development for anyone fighting against hate speech.

“Alexandria directly challenges Tucker Carlson and all the many voices like him that are sadly still on the air. She deftly exposes their hypocrisy, calls out their racism and misogyny, and advances policy that will create the more just, inclusive world they so desperately oppose,” the message states.

Multiple Democrats heralded Carlson’s departure from Fox News on Monday, criticizing comments he has made on his show including those downplaying the violence during the insurrection.

Ocasio-Cortez only tweeted “Wow.” following the news of Carlson leaving Fox News. She accused Carlson and others at Fox News of inciting violence during the Capitol attack in an interview on MSNBC on Sunday, one day before the announcement of Carlson’s departure.

Fox News said in a brief statement on Monday that the network and Carlson had “parted ways,” and his last show was Friday. Carlson had signed off his show last Friday saying, “We’ll be back on Monday.”

The network on Tuesday declined to comment on the pitch from Ocasio-Cortez, referring back to its original statement on Carlson’s ouster.

The news came less than a week after the network and Dominion Voting Systems settled a defamation lawsuit that Dominion filed over false claims of voter fraud involving the voting machine company aired surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Ocasio-Cortez and Carlson previously sparred in 2019 after he called her a “rich, entitled white lady” during an episode of his show.

“She’s the pampered, obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole,” he said.

She responded on Twitter by calling him a “creep” and referring to him as a couple insulting names in Spanish, including “basura,” which translates to “trash,” and “pendejo,” which translates to “idiot.”

–Updated at 8:08 a.m.