Gaetz threatens to vote against debt limit bill without work requirement changes

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) threatened to vote against a debt limit bill that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has proposed without changes to the proposal’s work requirements for public assistance programs.

Gaetz said on an episode of his podcast, “Firebrand with Matt Gaetz,” that he would want work requirements for these programs to be “far more rigorous” than 20 hours per week. He said the increased work requirements from McCarthy’s proposal would need to start in fiscal 2024 instead of 2025 or later to earn his support.

People who are ages 18 to 49, able to work, and who have no dependents are now required to work 80 hours per month, equal to roughly 20 hours per week on average, to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

“An essential element to get my vote for any increase in the debt limit would be enacting work requirements starting in fiscal year 2024 — NOT 2025 as the legislation is currently written. Otherwise, it’s a no vote from me,” Gaetz tweeted.

The legislative proposal, called the Limit, Save, Grow Act, includes increasing work requirements for people aged 50 to 56 for SNAP and outlines work requirements for Medicaid.

The bill would raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first, in exchange for what McCarthy has said would be $4.5 trillion in savings.

McCarthy has said he is confident he can get the votes necessary for the bill to pass the GOP-led House, but he cannot afford to lose many Republican votes with a slim majority in the body.

The bill is intended to get President Biden to negotiate on a deal to raise the debt limit and agree to certain GOP priorities to cut spending.

Gaetz said 30 hours per week would be a “minimum” for work requirements for the public assistance programs.

He is not the only House Republican who has expressed doubts about supporting the bill. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) has said he is leaning against the bill, while Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) has said he is uncertain. Both have opposed voting for debt limit increases in the past.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who tends to be among the more moderate members of the GOP, also said she is leaning against it because of the clean energy provisions the bill would repeal and that Republicans have separated balancing the budget from debt limit negotiations.

Biden has called for a clean bill to raise the debt limit by itself without other measures attached.