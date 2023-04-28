trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’

by Julia Shapero - 04/28/23 10:37 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/28/23 10:37 AM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing on the origins of COVID-19 to discuss China and the available intelligence on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is facing pushback after suggesting that American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten, who’s a stepmother, is “not a mother.”

After Weingarten told the congresswoman that she is a “mother by marriage” at a hearing on Wednesday, Greene repeatedly claimed that the union leader is “not a mother.”

“The problem is people like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother and not a medical doctor,” Greene said.

Weingarten was grilled by Greene and other Republican lawmakers on the Subcommittee for the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday over AFT’s role in the school reopening guidance issued by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC).

“Let me tell you, I am a mother and all three of my children were directly affected by the school closures by your recommendations, which is something that you really can’t understand,” Greene added.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) stepped in with a point of order after Greene’s comments, calling them “unacceptable.”

“It’d be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she’s a mother,” Garcia said. 

“You are a mother,” he added to Weingarten. “Thank you for being a great parent.”

Other Democratic representatives also expressed outrage over the remarks. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) noted on Twitter that he was adopted.

“My mom and dad adopted me at birth and they are my parents. F— you and your bigoted questions @mtgreenee,” Frost said.

“Adopted moms + dads, stepmoms and stepdads — they are all real parents, full stop,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) tweeted. “Anyone who tries to deny this fact is just a horrible person. No surprise it’s coming from @RepMTG.”

Tags AFT COVID-19 Jimmy Gomez Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Maxwell Frost Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten Robert Garcia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  2. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  3. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  4. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  5. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  6. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  7. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  8. Trump rally crowd boos at mention of ‘progressive’ Lindsey Graham
  9. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  10. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  11. Five reasons Democrats are worried about Biden 
  12. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  13. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  14. Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’
  15. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  16. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  17. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video