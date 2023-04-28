trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Rep. Angie Craig drops bachelor’s degree requirement to work in her office

by Jared Gans - 04/28/23 2:45 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/28/23 2:45 PM ET
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta,
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) has dropped the bachelor’s degree requirements for staff members in her office, following similar steps from several governors who have lifted the requirements for state government employees. 

“No career trajectory should be defined by a piece of paper — it should be determined by work ethic, life experience and ability to do the job,” Craig tweeted Friday. “I’m proud to announce today that a bachelor’s degree is not required for any job in my office.” 

Craig said in a release that she will not require a bachelor’s degree for any position in her Washington, D.C., or Burnsville, Minn., offices. She said candidates will be evaluated based on their relevant work experience and training and called on other congressional offices to follow her. 

The release states that Craig has pushed for “expanding educational opportunities beyond traditional four-year colleges” and investing in career and technical education and workforce training. She has also recently introduced legislation to expand enrollment in apprenticeships, the release points out. 

In an interview with the Minneapolis-based NBC affiliate KARE 11, Craig said that the country needs to “rethink” the workforce, saying that relevant experience should be considered even if someone does not have a bachelor’s degree. 

The outlet reported that Craig said 2 of her 15 staff members do not have bachelor’s degrees. 

Several governors have removed four-year degree requirements for most state government jobs, including former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R).

Tags Angie Craig Angie Craig bachelor's degree congressional staff degree requirements

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  2. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  3. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  4. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  5. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  6. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  7. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  8. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  9. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  10. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  11. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  12. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  13. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  14. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  15. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  16. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  17. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  18. House approves resolution to undo Biden solar tariff freeze
Load more

Video

See all Video