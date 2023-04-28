Khanna says Biden’s staff ‘overprotects’ him: ‘I think the more he’s out there, the better’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he believes the White House staff “overprotects” President Biden, arguing that him giving more press conferences and participating in primary debates for 2024 would actually help him.

“I think he’s actually really good. I think his staff overprotects him,” Khanna said in an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News on Friday. “I think, put him out there in a press conference. Who cares if someone makes a gaffe? Every person makes a gaffe in conversations. Let’s see the authentic President Biden.”

“He’s an empathetic person. And I think the more he’s out there, the better,” he added.

Biden faced some controversy on Thursday after a photo went viral online showing him holding a card with information about a reporter and the outline of their question during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The White House denied that Biden was given any question in advance. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president being briefed on “the issues we expect” reporters might ask about is “entirely normal,” but Biden does not receive specific questions in advance.

Opponents of Biden have raised questions about his mental acuity to serve as president as he launches his reelection bid for a second term in office. Biden, who is currently 80 years old, would be 86 by the time his second term ends if he is reelected.

Khanna said age is “obviously” going to be a factor in the 2024 race and Biden is open about it, adding that he will take questions to address it. He said Republicans would be making a “huge mistake” if they make the 2024 race about Biden.

“Elections aren’t about the candidates,” he said. “They’re about the American people.”

Two primary challengers have announced long-shot bids to run against Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination: self-help author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.