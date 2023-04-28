trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Khanna says Biden’s staff ‘overprotects’ him: ‘I think the more he’s out there, the better’

by Jared Gans - 04/28/23 6:20 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/28/23 6:20 PM ET
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) says he plans to work with moderates in his party on priorities like “Medicare for All” and aggressive climate change policies (left). President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington (right). (AP Photos/Andrew Harnik/Evan Vucci)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he believes the White House staff “overprotects” President Biden, arguing that him giving more press conferences and participating in primary debates for 2024 would actually help him. 

“I think he’s actually really good. I think his staff overprotects him,” Khanna said in an interview on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News on Friday. “I think, put him out there in a press conference. Who cares if someone makes a gaffe? Every person makes a gaffe in conversations. Let’s see the authentic President Biden.”

“He’s an empathetic person. And I think the more he’s out there, the better,” he added.

Biden faced some controversy on Thursday after a photo went viral online showing him holding a card with information about a reporter and the outline of their question during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

The White House denied that Biden was given any question in advance. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president being briefed on “the issues we expect” reporters might ask about is “entirely normal,” but Biden does not receive specific questions in advance. 

Opponents of Biden have raised questions about his mental acuity to serve as president as he launches his reelection bid for a second term in office. Biden, who is currently 80 years old, would be 86 by the time his second term ends if he is reelected. 

Khanna said age is “obviously” going to be a factor in the 2024 race and Biden is open about it, adding that he will take questions to address it. He said Republicans would be making a “huge mistake” if they make the 2024 race about Biden. 

“Elections aren’t about the candidates,” he said. “They’re about the American people.”

Two primary challengers have announced long-shot bids to run against Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination: self-help author Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tags 2024 presidential election Joe Biden Joe Biden press conferences Ro Khanna Ro Khanna White House staff

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  6. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  7. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  8. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  9. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  10. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  11. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  12. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  13. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  14. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  15. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  16. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  17. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  18. Here are the most affordable states for retirees
Load more

Video

See all Video