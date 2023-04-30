GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly lying’  

House Republicans are fuming over the Department of Veterans’ Affairs claiming that the GOP’s debt limit and spending cut bill would endanger services and benefits for veterans.

“In my nine years as a member of Congress, I have never seen the use of an agency that is so vitally important to so many people be used as a political hammer, to deliver a message that is false, so that it would stir people up to cause our veterans to be used as pawns in a political game,” House Veterans Affairs’ Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.) said in a press call on Sunday afternoon.

“They’re shamelessly lying about veterans benefits and politicizing the VA to do so,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

More than a dozen members on the call, almost all of them veterans, aired their frustration while reiterating they will ensure no veteran benefits are cut.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) suggested that House Republicans should investigate the VA for violating federal false statements statues with their claims. And Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) suggested cutting funds for the VA’s communications department.

“Obviously they have too much money in the communications department if they’re spending it on political purposes,” Harris said.

Bost revealed that he spoke to VA Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday morning to voice his frustrations.

“I had been working on trying to figure out how to calm down to talk to him,” Bost said.

“I said, well, I understand that probably your boss told you to do that,” Bost said. “But still it shouldn’t have been done.”

House Republicans hope their debt limit and spending cut bill passed last week will bring President Biden to the negotiating table on the debt limit. The GOP legislation includes a provision to cap discretionary spending limits back at fiscal year 2022 levels, while allowing for 1 percent growth per year going forward.

Republicans have said that the limit amounts to a top-line number and would not apply to even cuts across the board. The legislation does not make any specific cuts to veterans benefits and defense, but also does not specifically protect them, though leaders have pledged to do so as they pass funding bills later this year. Actual funding levels will be set during the appropriations process.

But a press release from the VA last week warned that House Republicans’ Limit, Save, Grow Act could amount to a loss of jobs across the VA, longer wait times, reduced telehealth access, and more. Those estimates were based on the assumption of a 22 percent cut, which the agency was consistent with reverting to fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending levels while exempting defense spending.

McDonough echoed those concerns in a Senate committee hearing last week.

“The numbers anticipated in the bill being debated in the House would force us to reduce by six thousand, the claims personnel in [Veterans Benefits Administration], which is meaningful for veterans because we need those increased number … to process claims,” McDonough said in a Senate hearing last week.

He also said the bill “may result in 30 million fewer outpatient visits” resulting in fewer cancer screenings, mental health screenings, and substance abuse disorder treatments.

Messaging from the White House has also accused Republicans of voting to “undermine veterans’ health care.”

Republicans vigorously pushed back on those claims.

“In our appropriations process, we will ensure that both defense and our VA are fully funded,” Stefanik said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivered a similar message on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“I’ll tell you as the Majority Leader, I will not bring a bill to the floor of the House – even if President Biden wants it – I will not bring a bill that cuts our veterans,” Scalise said.