House

McCarthy says he will invite Netanyahu to DC if Biden doesn’t

by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 8:01 AM ET
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday said he’ll invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., if President Biden doesn’t.

“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House,” McCarthy said in an interview with Israel Hayom, asked about a White House invite for Netanyahu. “He’s a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with.”

Asked about the wait, McCarthy added, “I think it’s too long now. He should invite him soon.”

McCarthy is leading a congressional delegation and arrived in Jordan on Sunday, before a private meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, according to the prime minister’s office. The Speaker is expected to address the Israeli Knesset later Monday.

Tensions are high between the Biden White House and Netanyahu, who returned to power in Israel a few months ago and ushered in a far-right government. Biden earlier this year criticized Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system and, according to the Washington Post, has said he has no immediate plans to formally invite Netanyahu to the Oval Office as Israel’s new prime minister.

Netanyahu earlier this month called Biden “a great friend of Israel” but added that “friends can have disagreements.”

“President Biden hasn’t talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days so. I think he, the prime minister, might be in good company if he treats me the same way,” McCarthy told Israel Hayom, as Republicans and Democrats in Washington squabble over how to deal with the debt ceiling and address a looming possibility of default.

