Knesset speaker plays ‘Hotel California’ for McCarthy

Israeli parliament speaker Amir Ohana on Monday played “Hotel California” on electric guitar for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during his visit to the country ahead of an expected speech to the Knesset.

McCarthy and a bipartisan delegation of House lawmakers visited the legislature and had a work meeting with Ohana, according to a Knesset release. The two speakers then had a “private and personal meeting,” followed by a dinner during which Ohana briefly took the stage to play the classic Eagles song.

Ohana shared a photo of himself on Twitter with a guitar in hand. He was joined onstage by guitarist Kfir Ochaion, according to the release.

McCarthy also had a private meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, according to the prime minister’s office, and is expected to address the Knesset later Monday.

“In recognition of our unbreakable friendship, I will be addressing the Knesset to celebrate and reaffirm the special bond between our two great nations,” McCarthy said.

The Speaker’s visit comes amid tensions between McCarthy and the White House over the U.S. debt ceiling — as well as between the Biden administration and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu returned to power in Israel last year, and President Biden is among the U.S. leaders who have criticized the prime minister’s plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.