trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Knesset speaker plays ‘Hotel California’ for McCarthy

by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 10:02 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 10:02 AM ET
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (L) shakes the hand of his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana (R) after signing documents at the Shagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem on May 1, 2023, during his visit to the country with a Congress delegation. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli parliament speaker Amir Ohana on Monday played “Hotel California” on electric guitar for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during his visit to the country ahead of an expected speech to the Knesset. 

McCarthy and a bipartisan delegation of House lawmakers visited the legislature and had a work meeting with Ohana, according to a Knesset release. The two speakers then had a “private and personal meeting,” followed by a dinner during which Ohana briefly took the stage to play the classic Eagles song. 

Ohana shared a photo of himself on Twitter with a guitar in hand. He was joined onstage by guitarist Kfir Ochaion, according to the release.

McCarthy also had a private meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, according to the prime minister’s office, and is expected to address the Knesset later Monday.

“In recognition of our unbreakable friendship, I will be addressing the Knesset to celebrate and reaffirm the special bond between our two great nations,” McCarthy said.

The Speaker’s visit comes amid tensions between McCarthy and the White House over the U.S. debt ceiling — as well as between the Biden administration and Netanyahu. 

Netanyahu returned to power in Israel last year, and President Biden is among the U.S. leaders who have criticized the prime minister’s plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.

Tags Amir Ohana Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Hotel California Israel Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Knesset

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  4. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  5. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  8. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. CNN’s Wallace spars with Sanders after slamming companies
  11. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  12. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  13. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  14. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  15. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  16. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  17. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  18. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
Load more

Video

See all Video