Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign

by Hanna Trudo - 05/02/23 11:22 AM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. to discuss social media bias.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is asking Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign from her Senate seat, adding her voice to scattered calls from other Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez, a leading House progressive with a massive social media following, wrote on the social platform Bluesky that the senator should “retire.”

She added, “I think criticisms of that stance as ‘anti-feminist’ are a farce.”

“Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped. That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP-approved nominees,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Her post was first reported by CNN.

The Squad member joins other leading progressives with her stance. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) was the first Democratic lawmaker to call for Feinstein to step down, followed closely by the more moderate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.).

Fellow Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) joined the calls last week.

They have expressed deep concerns over what Feinstein’s prolonged absence means for judicial nominees. Feinstein sits on the Judiciary Committee, which without her is deadlocked 10-10 and unable to advance nominees without GOP support.

Feinstein, 89, has been away from the Capitol for two months due to a long recovery process from shingles. 

