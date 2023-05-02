trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Ocasio-Cortez, Gaetz part of group introducing lawmaker stock trading ban

by Stephen Neukam - 05/02/23 4:03 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/02/23 4:03 PM ET
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its second public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House lawmakers are pushing a bill to block members of Congress and their families from stock trading, with the group introducing the legislation including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

The bill, the Bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act, would prohibit financial investments by members of Congress, their spouses and any of their dependents. It continues a string of legislation that has been introduced over the past few years to target the issue.

“The ability to individually trade stock erodes the public’s trust in government,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “When Members have access to classified information, we should not be trading in the stock market on it. It’s really that simple.” 

The push to ban stock trading by members of Congress has failed over the last few years. The issue has reached prominence after a number of high-profile incidents shed light on the issue.

In 2022, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband sold millions of dollars worth of shares of a computer chip maker as the House prepared to vote on a bill focused on domestic chip manufacturing. A spokesman for Pelosi said at the time that he sold the shares at a loss.

Former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who at the time was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also unloaded stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently closed a probe of his trading activities without taking action.

“Members of Congress are spending their time trading futures instead of securing the future of our fellow Americans,” Gaetz said in a statement. “We cannot allow the Swamp to prioritize investing in stocks over investing in our country.”

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) joined Ocasio-Cortez and Gaetz in introducing the bill.

While a number of other similar bills have been introduced over the last year to attack the issue, including legislation introduced by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), they have struggled to gain traction. 

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Bipartisan Restoring Faith in Government Act Brian Fitzpatrick Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Nancy Pelosi Raja Krishnamoorthi Richard Burr Richard Burr Securities and Exchange Commission Senate Intelligence Committee Stock trading ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  2. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  3. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  4. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  7. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  8. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  9. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  10. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  11. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  12. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  13. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  16. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  17. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  18. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video