trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a lot’ but ‘not corrupt’

by Julia Shapero - 05/03/23 2:14 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/03/23 2:14 PM ET

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Tuesday that he is working alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on legislation barring stock trading among members of Congress because, despite their disagreements, the congresswoman is “not corrupt.”

“AOC is wrong a lot. She’d probably say the same thing about me,” Gaetz told Fox News. “But she’s not corrupt. And I will work with anyone and everyone to ensure that Congress is not so compromised.”

“We should disallow congressional stock trading for the same reason we don’t allow the referee to bet on the game,” he added.

The unlikely pairing joined forces with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) to introduce legislation Tuesday to block members of Congress, their spouses and their dependents from engaging in stock trading.

“The ability to individually trade stock erodes the public’s trust in government,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement Tuesday. “When Members have access to classified information, we should not be trading in the stock market on it. It’s really that simple.” 

The push to ban congressional stock trading has garnered attention amid several high-profile incidents in recent years, with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) facing scrutiny over her husband’s trades and former Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) facing a probe over his pandemic trading activities.

However, similar legislative efforts have failed to progress.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz Nancy Pelosi Richard Burr Stock trading Stock trading ban

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  2. Christie on Trump possibly skipping debates: ‘Obviously, he’s afraid’
  3. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  4. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  5. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  6. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  7. Putin assassination attempt? What to know about the Kremlin drone attack
  8. Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a ...
  9. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  10. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Trump lawyers won’t call any witnesses in civil rape trial
  13. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  16. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  17. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  18. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
Load more

Video

See all Video