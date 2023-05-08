trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 6:24 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 6:24 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Annabelle Gordon
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing on the origins of COVID-19 to discuss China and the available intelligence on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called on Monday for the public release of security camera footage taken during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in February granted access to some 44,000 hours of footage to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson aired some clips in March and promised to air more of the unseen footage. Carlson since has parted ways with Fox News.

“A lot of people are asking me when we are going to release the J6 video tapes. Well I’m wondering the very same thing and waiting too,” Greene tweeted on Monday.

“The American people paid for the video cameras that are installed all over the Capitol building that they also pay for. And most of all the riot scenes have been shown repeatedly a gazillion times in loop for over two years anyways. It won’t give the Democrats anything new, but it might give us all something new,” she added.

Greene pointed to McCarthy’s decision to release footage to Carlson, saying the rest of the footage should now be released.

“We need to release the J6 tapes to a public on line source so that everyone knows what did and didn’t happen, we need to restore fair justice, and America can move on,” she said.

Carlson, who described the footage as “mostly peaceful chaos,” was faced with bipartisan outrage after he aired the footage of the day.

McCarthy also faced questions about whether his actions undermined security efforts after Capitol Police said they only reviewed one clip aired by Carlson.

The speaker previously said other media organizations eventually would get access to review the tapes. A coalition of news organizations filed a lawsuit last month demanding access to the surveillance footage.

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment on Greene’s tweet.

Greene repeatedly demanded the release of the Jan. 6 tapes in the months following the attack, but she has been quieter on the issue since helping McCarthy win the speaker’s gavel.

She tweeted in July 2021 that the Justice Department should release all 14,000 hours of tapes “that the tax payers already payed for instead of creating a controlled view of Jan 6 that cost $6.1 million taxpayer dollars.”

And she repeated the call in June 2022, ahead of the initial prime-time hearing held by the now-disbanded House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

“The American people deserve to know exactly what happened on January 6th, 2021. That won’t happen with the cut and paste Hollywood production we’re going to see tonight. Release all the tapes, let the American people know the truth!” she tweeted at the time.

Tags Donald Trump Jan. 6 footage Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  3. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  4. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  5. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  8. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  9. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  10. Texas panel advances bill raising minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles after ...
  11. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  12. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  13. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  14. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  15. $42B in student debt forgiven for public workers: How to qualify for the PSLF ...
  16. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  17. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  18. US passes 200 mass shootings this year: nonprofit
Load more

Video

See all Video