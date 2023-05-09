CBC holds race and democracy summit, issues call to action ahead of 2024

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) spent Tuesday morning discussing voting rights, preserving Black history and the fight for equity ahead of 2024 as part of a larger summit on race and democracy.

The summit discussed voting rights and redistricting, affirmative action and book bans, and race relations and civic engagement.

“We will not stand back and watch while extremists deny Black history and the very existence of Black lives who need to be protected from gun violence, police brutality and poor economic conditions,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the caucus, told reporters after the summit.

“We will push back against threats to our democracy, whether it’s election denialism and partisan gerrymandering charges against wokeism, white washing our history by banning books, or challenging our fundamental freedoms and bodily autonomy in the courts,” he added.

Horsford highlighted Supreme Court rulings in cases such as Merrill v. Milligan, which could decide the scope of the Voting Rights Act as applied to racial gerrymandering, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Harvard, which could ban affirmative action in both private and public institutions.

Both cases will have a disproportionately negative impact on Black Americans.

“These cases will have profound implications on the communities that we represent right now,” Horsford said.

“MAGA extremists, Republicans and those at the local, state and national levels are bolstered by a right leaning judiciary, who are attempting to turn the table with every tactic in their arsenal to erode the fundamental tenets of our democracy.”

Caucus members, including Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Joyce Beatty (Ohio), Al Green (Texas), Terri Sewell (Ala.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Summer Lee (Penn.) and Jasmine Crockett (Texas), were at Tuesday’s summit. They, along with advocates and scholars, discussed solutions and ways to encourage civic engagement to help combat some of these issues.

These solutions will lead to the introduction of legislation to Congress and President Biden and recommendations to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“As the conscience of the Congress, sometimes we have to push the very establishment — including some of our friends — to do what is right,” Horsford said. “And this is a moment with great weight and seriousness, because … if we don’t have the right to vote, what other rights do we have?”

The summit comes ahead of the CBC’s Summer of Action in which caucus members will partner with local mayors, leaders of Divine Nine organizations, and civil rights and advocacy groups to identify key issues and increase voter turnout in 2024. Target cities include Las Vegas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Houston and New Orleans.

The Summer of Action will culminate in August on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

But Horsford’s parting words Tuesday included a message that regardless of how the Summer of Action impacts 2024’s presidential election, the CBC will continue to prioritize the 18 million Black Americans it represents.

“We know that prior generations have fought to preserve and to protect and to offer this right [to vote],” Horsford said. “We recognize this as our generation’s moment to carry that baton. That’s why this summit and the Summer of Action are so important. We’ll continue to work with the administration, but it’s our job to represent the voices of the people and the people are demanding action on everything from gun violence, to police reform, to economic issues that are more equitable and inclusive, and the Congressional Black Caucus will continue to advance those priorities, no matter who we advance them in front of.”