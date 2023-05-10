READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
Rep. George Santos (D-N.Y.) has been hit with federal charges amid growing scrutiny over his personal background and his campaign finances.
The Department of Justice on Wednesday released the indictment, which slaps him with charges including wire fraud, money laundering and others.
Read the indictment here.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.
