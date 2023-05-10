Texas Republican calls for Santos to be expelled after indictment

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) called for the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday after the New York Republican was indicted on over a dozen federal charges.

“The people of New York’s 3rd district deserve a voice in congress. George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date,” Gonzales tweeted.

Santos is facing 13 criminal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, with the indictment alleging that the New York Republican “devised and executed a scheme to defraud supporters” by leading them to believe their money would be used for his campaign, when it was actually spent on credit card payments and luxury clothing.

A number of New York Republicans have previously called for Santos’s resignation in the wake of reporting that emerged late last year showing the congressman repeatedly lied about details of his personal and professional life.

But House GOP leadership, holding only a slim majority, has resisted calls to consider expelling him. A move to expel Santos would require support from two-thirds of House members; Santos’s vote will be crucial during upcoming votes on the debt ceiling.

On Wednesday, House GOP leadership said that they would be letting the legal process proceed before making any moves.

“In regard to Geroge Santos, he was already removed from all of his committees. There is a legal process, the charges just came out, we just saw some of them this morning,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said.

“And so in America there’s a presumption of innocence, but they’re serious charges, he’s going to have to go through the legal process.”

Mychael Schnell contributed.