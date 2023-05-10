trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
House

Santos sponsored bill on COVID unemployment fraud, which is now one of the charges he is facing

by Lauren Sforza - 05/10/23 2:26 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/10/23 2:26 PM ET

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was accused Wednesday of fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic, sponsored a bill surrounding COVID employment fraud that is set to be introduced on the House floor this week.

Santos co-sponsored the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act, which was introduced last month and aims to incentive states to recover fraudulent unemployment payments made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The freshman congressman was indicted on 13 federal charges Wednesday over accusations that he misled campaign donors and misrepresented his finances.

Three of those charges — theft of public money and two counts of wire fraud — are related to allegations that Santos fraudulently received more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by falsely claiming he was unemployed during the early months of the pandemic.

When asked if Santos’ indictment was going to undermine the bill, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik — the highest-ranking New York Republican — reiterated that they will let the court process play out.

“He’s gonna have to face the charges that he has again, he’s got a presumption of innocence, but that court process is going to play itself out,” Scalise said. “But he’s already been removed from all of this committees.”

“As I’ve said from the very beginning on questions on this subject, this legal process is going to play itself out,” Stefanik added. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time a member of Congress from either party has been indicted. There are a set of rules and, as the majority leader stated, he voluntarily had stepped down from his committees.”

According to the unsealed indictment, Santos first applied for unemployment insurance benefits in New York in June 2020, when he falsely claimed that he was unemployed since the week of March 22, 2020.

He allegedly applied for the unemployment benefits on a weekly basis, claiming each time that he was open to work, unemployed and eligible for benefits through the week of April 15, 2021. However, the court documents state that Santos was actually employed as a regional director at an investment firm between February 2, 2020 and about April 15, 2021.

During this period, the indictment revealed, he was regularly being paid his salary of $120,000 besides an exception between July 5 and August 30, 2020.

Santos is accused of falsely receiving a total of $24,744 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Tags COVID unemployment fraud Elise Stefanik George Santos George Santos Steve Scalise unemployment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More House News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  3. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  4. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  5. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  8. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  9. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  10. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  11. GOP border bill would gut pathways to asylum 
  12. Feinstein returns to Congress but told to keep ‘lighter schedule’ amid ...
  13. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  14. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  15. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  16. Here’s what Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals have said about the E. Jean Carroll ...
  17. McConnell: ‘The American people are going to have to decide’ about Trump ...
  18. Manchin says he will vote against Biden’s EPA nominees
Load more

Video

See all Video