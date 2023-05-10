trending:

House

House Foreign Affairs leaders introduce resolution calling on Russia to release Gershkovich

by Stephen Neukam - 05/10/23 1:48 PM ET
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Biden administration on Thursday, April 27, sanctioned Russia's Federal Security Service and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization for wrongfully detaining Americans. They noted that Thursday's actions were in the works well before the arrest of Gershkovich in Russia, whose imprisonment was swiftly deemed unjust by the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
A bipartisan group of House Foreign Affairs Committee leaders introduced a resolution calling on Russia to release Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in the country since March.

The lawmakers — including Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the committee chairman, and Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Thomas Kean Jr. (R-N.J.) and Bill Keating (D-Mass.) — defended Gershkovich as an “innocent American journalist.”

“Russia has no grounds to hold Evan Gershkovich prisoner; he’s an innocent American journalist,” the lawmakers said. “We are proud to introduce this resolution calling on the Russian government to release Evan and other wrongfully detained Americans immediately and return them to their families.”

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in Russia at the end of March and accused of spying, a charge the U.S. and the Wall Street Journal have adamantly denied. Gershkovich is facing up to 20 years in prison.

He has been labeled officially by the U.S. as “wrongfully detained,” and the White House, congressional leaders and the media industry have put pressure on the Russian government to release him. In April, he was denied bail, and a judge ordered him to stay in prison until at least May 29.

President Biden acknowledged Gershkovich and Austin Tice, an American journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012, last week on World Press Freedom Day.

“Evan Gershkovich and Austin Tice weigh heavy on my mind today,” Biden said in a statement. “No family should have to endure the pain I’ve seen their families bear.”

The resolution House lawmakers introduced Wednesday calls on the Biden administration to bring up Gershkovich in talks with Russian officials, according to the Wall Street Journal. The outlet also said the resolution is set to get a vote next week on the committee, which could set up a full chamber vote later this month.

